Thursday, October 31, 2019

The Exorcism by Don Taylor



I was 12 when I watched this. It was the scariest thing I had ever seen and that is how I still remember it, having never plucked up the courage to watch it again.

In fact from what I have dared skim through, it looks even scarier today because of those dreadful Seventies threads.

Enlivened by the presence of Mr Bucket, The Exorcism is an interesting marriage of marxist Play for Today and folk horror.

At least I suspect it is. If any reader dares to watch it, please let me know if I am right.
