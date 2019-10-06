Scottish Lib Dems target their lost heartlands

|The Quiraing, Skye
He says: "We’re very excited about the prospect of a general election whenever it comes."
Among the former Lib Dems Westminster seats he lists as good prospects are Charles Kennedy's old seat of Ross, Skye and Lochaber; Aberdeen South; Argyll and Bute; and North East Fife.
There's more:
The traditional stronghold in the Borders seat of Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk – which the party held for decades – is also in play. The Lib Dems are even confident of muscling their way into the Edinburgh North and Leith, the seat held by the SNP’s Deidre Brock.What is most encouraging is Alex's claim that "It’s true to say that the Highlands are rediscovering their liberal traditions."
Viewed from a distance, the Scottish Lib Dems have so far based their welcome recovery on emphasising their unionist credentials. It is good to see them going beyond that.
No comments:
Post a Comment