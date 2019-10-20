Six of the Best 889

Nigel Lindsay praises this new publication.
Ian Birrell explains how the birth of a profoundly handicapped daughter changed his politics.
'Impostor syndrome’ is a pseudo-medical name for a class problem, argues Nathalie Olah.
Did Anglo-Saxons establish a settlement in the Crimea after the Norman conquest? Remarkably, says Caitlin Green, the answer appears to be yes.
"His novelistic ambitions didn’t really take off and, although they left some interesting material behind, we can be relieved that they took second place to his poetic talent." Dan Atkinson reads Philip Larkin's 1946 novel Jill.
Simon Ingram studies some willows by Rutland's River Gwash: "Most have derelict trunks, exposing innards, like half collapsed houses. The tree I’m in has a scored base like ancient rock, all deep grooves and lichen, its gaps and hollows filled with spider fluff and the willow-leaf confetti of autumn."
