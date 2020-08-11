Pointless is almost a mirror image of Family Fortunes, which rewarded contestants for being average not for being clever.
Yet there are two subjects where Pointless contestants generally know little and find the thought they might know something to be so unreasonable as to be amusing.
One is British politics and the other is geography.
I saw a tweet yesterday that bore out the truth of that post:
I have today discovered that Bakewell is an actual place and now I want to go and live there.— Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) August 10, 2020
But this may not be general ignorance so much as sociology.
Many wealthy people have little knowledge of Britain beyond the golden triangle of London, Oxford and Cambridge.
