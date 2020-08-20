Now the ravens are leaving the Tower of London

As if you needed any further proof this government is ruining Britain, the Evening Standard reports that
Ravens at the Tower of London are leaving the historical site to search for food due to a lack of visitors during coronavirus lockdown.
It goes on to remind us that folklore holds that if six of the birds permanently leave the Tower then the kingdom, the crown and the building itself will fall.
And the Standard says the Tower's ravenmaster reports that two birds are already venturing away to forage.
