The cast and crew on Charles Laughton's The Night of the Hunter

There is nothing quite like The Night of the Hunter. As Peter Kimpton has written:
At its heart, the film is a children's fairy tale - strange and idiosyncratic - but also a noir thriller, laced with the darkest elements of both genres: death, guilt, greed, poverty, cruelty, biblical references and a terrifying pursuit by the scariest of bogeymen.
The tragedy is that, because of its poor critical reception, its director Charles Laughton never made another film.
Here members of the cast and crew, including Lillian Gish, Shelley Winters and the peerless Robert Mitchum, remember making the film.
If you haven't seen The Night of the Hunter, you really should.
