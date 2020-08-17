The mismatch between the Lib Dems and their voters after 2010

Christopher Butler has been interviewing figures involved in the Liberal Democrats' decision to support an increase in tuition fees after entering government in 2010.
His research is published (behind a paywall) in the academic journal British Politics, but he has also written a blog post for the London School of Economics' British Politics and Policy blog.
There he quotes a 'former adviser' as saying that it turned out that a lot of Liberal Democrat support came from
broadly public sector workers who were being hit in numerous different ways with the policy choices we were making. Fees is probably a good example but certainly not alone; NHS reforms, pension caps, wage caps this kind of stuff; hugely problematic for them.
This would not have been news to many Lib Dem activists, because our local campaigning had for years presented us as the people who defend local services.
Instead, writes Butler:
Having finally got back into government, the party’s initial strategy was to focus on delivering the four policies which had featured on the front page of the manifesto (of which tuition fees deliberately was not one), on the assumption that these were the policies which had secured its support at the 2010 election.
Those four policies were raising the income tax allowance, introducing the pupil premium, electoral reform and the environment. Yet, as Butler says, this ignored the campaign the Lib Dems had fought at the 2010 election.
He reprints one of Nick Clegg's own leaflets:
The Liberal Democrats are committed to getting rid of tuition fees and oppose the top-up fees that Labour and the Conservatives support.
And people in Leicester remember that when Clegg's battle bus swept into Leicester it made for De Montfort University so he could be filmed receiving the adulation of students.
Butler ends by pointing to new research that suggests a developing core vote for the Lib Dems in certain seats in London and the South East.
He complains that, despite this, both Ed Davey and Layla Moran are claiming the party can win parliamentary seats across the country.
But I believe Ed and Layla are right. You cannot build a national political party on the interests of a handful of seats in the Home Counties.
In order to listen to your voters you have first to acquire them.
Did I miss something when the Mark Pack and David Howarth core votes strategy was proposed? I thought that it was about bringing in natural liberal voters -- middle class internationalists et al -- as an extra, not pushing out other natural liberal voters.
Pack and Howarth are right about socially liberal, middle class voters (not many, but enough) who might vote liberal. It is hard to think that the bosses of liberal charities prefer to vote Labour rather than Lib Dem.
