Cancellation of the Radical Association leadership hustings

The first item in my last Six of the Best read:
Ed Davey has pulled out of the Radical Association hustings because James Baillie was to chair it: "I hope sincerely that this conduct by Ed’s campaign has been a one-off which they will on reflection agree was not up to the standards to which they would wish to hold themselves, and is not representative of their wider attitude to my fellow party activists."
Today the party issued a statement that gives a different explanation for the cancellation of those hustings:
And see this tweet from James Baillie:
On the 1st of August, we notified both Leadership Campaigns of a proposal from the Radical Association to conduct an event.An agreed Chair wasn’t then identified before Saturday 8th. At this stage, we were advised that the Layla Moran campaign could no longer attend the event.The Returning Officer’s team believes both campaigns acted reasonably and in good faith, indeed they have been notably helpful and flexible with the shifting arrangements throughout this campaign.We would also like to note our appreciation of the Young Liberals for including some RA questions in their event: a positive example of members working to support one another regardless of individual interests.
Re the Returning Officer's statement today: objecting to chairs or pulling out of hustings, on whatever grounds, is allowed under election rules, and it's fair to have that clarified.— James Baillie (@JubalBarca) August 11, 2020
I do respectfully disagree that Ed's team acted reasonably, and stand by my statement in full.
