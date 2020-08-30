Six of the Best 955

David Boyle reports from the front line of his war with tickbox culture, which is currently to be found in the NHS.
"The form of public accountability we’ve settled on is one that relies on a robust, independent-minded, largely private-sector media to do the job of scrutiny. It hasn’t always done this job well, but no other body is equipped to do it. Now it’s falling away, and as we’ve already seen at the local level, this is not a vacuum that there is any rush to fill." Sarah Ditum mourns the state of journalism.
Enslavement continues in the US and it is called prison, says Ashish Prashar.
Friends of Islington Museum has a history of Islington and Gainsborough Studios - 'Hollywood by the canal.'
Catherine O'Flynn on Cliff Richard's 1973 film musical set in Brutalist Birmingham, which was shown by Talking Pictures TV today: "Take Me High is a mind-bogglingly strange film. A critique of rapacious capitalism. A hymn to a second city. A vehicle for a flagging pop star. A film about a hamburger. It’s a musical without hits and a comedy without jokes."
