Lord Bonkers writes: It cannot last much longer

To the Bonkers’ Home for Well-Behaved Orphans where the little inmates hang upon my tales of how life used to be.
I tell them of a time long ago when one could talk to one’s family and neighbours, travel by train or bus or go out to the cinema or a restaurant, all without wearing a mask. It was a time when people would attend a test match or football game with their friends and when the news was not dominated by a single subject. Life was so good there were even local by-elections to contest every single week.
“I wish it could be like that again!” exclaims one little girl. “Never mind, my dear,” I say, patting her arm, “the Liberal Democrat leadership election cannot last much longer.”
No comments:
Post a comment