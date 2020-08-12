Infotagion podcast looks at Russian interference in public and political life in the West
In his first ever on-the-record broadcast interview, Trump-Russia dossier author and ex-MI6 officer Chris Steele joins Damian Collins MP for a special extended edition of the podcast. They discuss the extent of Russian interference in public and political life in the West, and why governments are behind the curve tackling the threat.
Joining them is Luke Harding, Guardian journalist and author of the new book Shadow State: Murder, Mayhem and Russia’s remaking of the West. Dr. Charles Kriel wonders what new methods the Russians might be developing behind the scenes.Listen to this edition of the Infotagion podcast.
