Colour film of Brighton in the Blitz

The blurb for this film on the British Film Institute site runs:
This truly amazing colour film features Brighton's Blitz, with domestic and public buildings taking the full force of Hitler's bombs. ARP personnel, aided by policemen and volunteers, rescue victims from the rubble while others work on salvage and repair. A rooftop observer reports to a Control Room, where men and women co-ordinate warnings and the rescue effort. An incendiary is shown burning as victims of the Blitz are seen salvaging their battered belongings.
The Argus has a page on the bombing of Brighton and Hove in the second world war.
