Rewilding the Welland at Lubenham

Five years ago a project to rewild the Welland through Market Harborough was completed. The river was given a more natural aspect as some of the damage caused by post-war flood prevention and land drainage schemes was reversed.
The Welland Rivers Trust is now working on a new project at Lubenham, a village a mile of two upstream, to address pollution, improve habitat and provide community access to an ailing section of the river.
You can read about the Welland Headwaters Improvement Project on the Welland Rivers Trust website and watch the video above.
No comments:
Post a comment