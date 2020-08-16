Cricket Badger: John Poysden's podcast on the art of slow bowling

This blog loves spin bowling - leg spin in particular. Back in the late 1980s I sent to see Sussex play at Derby just because they had a young Ian Salisbury in their side.
And one of my more prophetic posts comes from 2006 when Adil Rashid made his debut for Yorkshire:
Won't it be nice if yesterday turns out to have been an historic day in English cricket?
Mind you, I also have a label for Mason Crane.
Another Yorkshire leg spinner, Josh Poysden, has started a podcast to explore the art of slow bowling.
He has posted eight episodes so far, with guest including Dom Bess, Matt Parkinson and Stuart MacGill.
