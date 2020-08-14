Friday, August 14, 2020

Emma Nicholson: Exam grades are lower in state schools because they teach pornography

The Conservative peer and sometimes Conservative and Liberal Democrat MP Emma Nicholson has taken to Twitter to share her unique perspective on the controversy over A level results:


She wins this blog's Snob of the Day Award. Nice one, Em.
2 comments:

crewegwyn said...

She has become a bit dotty hasn't she?

14 August, 2020 18:56
Jonathan Calder said...

You might very well think that...

14 August, 2020 20:16

