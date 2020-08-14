Emma Nicholson: Exam grades are lower in state schools because they teach pornography

The Conservative peer and sometimes Conservative and Liberal Democrat MP Emma Nicholson has taken to Twitter to share her unique perspective on the controversy over A level results:
Maybe it’s because private schools don’t teach the semi pornographic stuff under the guise of education...... and that they do more sport,more music and perhaps more homework? https://t.co/Ou3s07s6bJ— Baroness Nicholson (@Baroness_Nichol) August 14, 2020
2 comments:
She has become a bit dotty hasn't she?
You might very well think that...
