Write a guest post for Liberal England

Do you want to have your say on the future of the Liberal Democrats once our new leader is elected?
As you can see from this list of the 10 most recent, I am happy to publish posts on subjects far beyond the Lib Dems and politics.
If you would like to write a guest post for this blog, please send me an email so we can discuss your idea.
- Why am I a Liberal Democrat - Simon Beard
- How the Revoke policy harmed Lib Dem chances - Michael Mullaney
- Unionism is making the Scottish Lib Dems irrelevant - Mark Stephens
- With Valour and Distinction: The 2nd Battalion Leicestershire Regiment in the First World War - Nigel Atter
- Belloc, Chesterton and the Distributist League - David Boyle
- Liberal Democrats for the Heart of England - Michael Mullaney
- Time for the Lib Dems to learn from social democracy - George Kendall
- What one Lib Dem councillor has done under lockdown - Sebastian Field
- A lifetime among the Liberals - Paddy Briggs
- Around Tolworth in the footsteps of Richard Jefferies - Lucy Furlong
