Village School (1940)

Talking Pictures TV showed this the other day:
This film is a tribute to Britain's women teachers, standard bearers of an education Nazi-ism would destroy and it tells of one tiny village school typical of hundreds, at Ashley Green in the leafy countryside of Buckinghamshire.
I'm not sure we can trust it as an accurate picture of Britian in those dark days, but we can trust it as a picture of how we wanted to be seen. And an appealing picture it is.
Ashley Green is real but reminds me of a fictional Buckinghamshire village from the same era: the Bramley End of Went the Day Well?
