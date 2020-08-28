John Leech calls on big tech companies to save Bletchley Park

The former Liberal Democrat MP who led the campaign to secure a pardon for Alan Turing and other men convicted of historical gay sex offences has written to the Big Five technology corporations calling on them to help save the threatened Bletchley Park codebreaking museum.
John Leech, who was MP for Manchester Withingon between 2005 and 2015, told the i newspaper:
"The likes of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Google would not exist without Turing’s work. For a very long time, he was completely forgotten, but you can’t overestimate how important Alan Turing was… the impact he’s had on modern-day computing has been enormous.
"It would be a very good gesture for [the tech giants] to contribute to ensure the legacies of Alan Turing and Bletchley Park, and hopefully preserve it for future generations.
"If Alan Turing had been born 40 or 50 years later, he would be one of these people at the top of one of these organisations. He never actually personally benefited from his genius, whereas these tech giants today have benefited enormously from his contributions.
"Over decades he hasn’t had the legacy that he deserves, and it’s only in recent times that that begins to be put right. It would be terrible if the Covid-19 crisis were to mean his legacy being forgotten again."
You can more about Bletchley Park on its website.
