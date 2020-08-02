Lord Bonkers' Diary: Pointing it at Sandy and hoping for the best

Published as a printed magazine for 50 years, it will in future be a free online publication. Sign up to Liberator's email newsletter and you will be told whenever a new issue appears.
Sunday
So this is to be that last printed edition of Liberator. It seems only a few years ago that every street corner had its barefoot newsboy selling the magazine. I well remember their shrill cries of "Eleven reasons Clement Davies must resign – you won’t believe number seven" and "North Devon shooting: we interview Rinka’s mother."
I once heard them crying "Rutland fraud case: shock new developments" and had to tip them half a crown a piece to desist, but we need not go into that here.
In future, or so the amusing young people who put the magazine together tell me, you will have to download Liberator from the ether by means of the electric internet. I hope to see you nexttime, but In my experience this can be a tricky business: it’s not just a matter of pointing it at Sandy and hoping for the best.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
