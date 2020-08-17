"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, August 17, 2020
Police pick up a penguin from village street in Nottinghamshire after farmyard escape
Sky News wins our Headline of the Day Award for this exciting story from Strelley, which is famed throughout Nottinghamshire for its penguin farms..
No comments:
Post a comment