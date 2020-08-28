Boating on the River Eye in Melton Mowbray

There's a nice story in the Melton Times about Melton Mowbray people taking to the town's River Eye:
With limited boating activities available at nearby Rutland Water, Melton Mowbray Town Estate is keen to encourage more people to take boats out on the Eye.
Town bailiff, Billy Boulding, said: “The river encompasses a large proportion of our parks.
“Boating enthusiasts can row or canoe the 1.5km loop around Egerton and Wilton Park, and enjoy the beautiful scenery the river provides.
“It has been underused over recent years but wouldn’t it be nice to see these family and community activities on the river again in the future?”
The article recalls that:
Decades ago, canoeing on the river was a regular sight and it was not uncommon to see many people appreciating the natural assets the town has to offer.
And I remember that in the 1980s you always saw boys swimming from the weir just past the railway station if you passed through Melton by train.
No comments:
Post a comment