Road hauliers will soon need a permit to enter Kent

Remember how Brexit was meant to reduce red tape?
The Department of Transport has issued a document on proposed legislative amendments on enforcing Operation Brock, the scheme to have lorries queue for the channel ports inland if there is a need.
There you will find this gem:
From that point on, the legislation would require any haulier using designated roads in Kent leading to the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel to be in possession of a ‘Kent access permit’ (KAP), which would be digitally issued to drivers receiving a ‘green’ or ‘amber’ result from the SF service.Each KAP would be valid for 24 hours to cover a single trip, and police and DVSA enforcement officers could issue penalties to hauliers found heading for Dover or Eurotunnel without one. Thus, travelling in contravention of a ‘red’ result (being advised not to travel) or failure to use the SF portal at all and so not having a valid KAP, would be a fineable offence.
That's right. Brexit won't just introduce a hard border with our European neighbours: it will, as far as hauliers are concerned. introduce borders within the UK.
Why didn't business leaders speak out sooner? We heard little from during the referendum campaign.
I suspect they could not believe any government could be this mad. Even Vladimir Putin is wondering if he hasn't gone too far.
1 comment:
If the government really want to get a sense of deja vu all over again from the favourite time of their imaginings - WW2 - the should recruit authorised "Operatives" to run this system - KAPO's
