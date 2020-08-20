People behind Lutterworth's Church of Pain revealed

Yesterday Lutterworth's Church of Pain won the Leicester Mercury our prestigious Headline of the Day Award.
Today that same paper solved the mystery over who put it up:
Two teenagers, Aaliyah Louw and Joseph Blackmore, both 17, decided to build the structure after coming across the fly-tipped bricks on August 16.
Aaliyah, from Lutterworth, said: "It was starting to rain, and we didn't want to walk any further and were a getting bored, so we decided to just build a small shelter for a laugh.
"Then we just found the sticks that were kind of in the shape of a cross, and put it on top.
"There wasn't really any other motivation behind it, other than wanting to have some fun."
Aaliyah said that her and Joseph spent about an hour-and-a-half building the structure in the rain, and some of the walls had to be reinforced because they kept falling down during construction.
Top sleuthing by Maia Snow, but it doesn't explain why South Kilworth, which is on the way to Lutterworth from here, has a House of Pain.
