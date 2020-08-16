Belle Adair: Golden Days

It's the question everyone is asking: "Where have the golden days all gone?"
Golden Days is a track from the 2013 debut album by Belle Adair, an indie rock band from Alabama.
Reviewing the album, The Brave and the Blue, the blog When You Motor Away... said:
There's a sense of that British Invasion-meets-Southern soul thing that made bands like Big Star, R.E.M. and A.M.-era Wilco so enjoyable, although these guys tend to feature a bit more in the way of instrumental detours and some other interesting touches like electric piano and muted horns here and there.
But like those Southern forefathers, Belle Adair sure don't skimp on guitar jangle, and they sure don't skimp on gorgeous vocal harmonies.
