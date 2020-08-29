Former Liberal Democrat leaders reveal themselves in their advice to Ed Davey

Friday's Red Box email from The Times carries advice for Ed Davey from former Liberal Democrat leaders - some of it revealing about those former leaders.
So Ming Campbell tells Ed to lock himself in a bunker right away:
As I found when I became leader, people who will have never bothered you before will be wearing holes in your carpet attempting to advise you.
Instead, find a couple of people whose advice you really respect and value. Take advice from them. Don’t have an open house on advisers.
And Nick Clegg, who reduced the party from 62 to 8 MPs over two general elections, advises him not to listen to criticism:
Oh, and – you know this - the better you do, the more they will yell at you from left and right. So listen to the voters – you’re dead right on that – but put your political ear muffs on when the carping starts!
Clarity is king. You need be clear with yourself what your strategy is and what it is that you want to achieve. Be clear with the party members on the direction and what you need from them in order to achieve that, and be clear with the public about what it is you and the Liberal Democrats stand for.
The Liberal Democrats will have to craft a narrative which embodies economic competence combined with environmentalism and a message of social justice, which Ed Davey can very plausibly do by rebuilding the grass-roots and re-establishing our reputation for good community-level politics.
Make time to think. Whether it's diarising time for exercise, reading, or stimulating conversation with friends, it's important to step back from the immediacy of 24/7 news cycles to see the bigger picture.
No comments:
Post a comment