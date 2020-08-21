Paul Tyler and the Beast of Bodmin

The Liberal Democrat MP Paul Tyler is interviewed in the latest edition of the podcast Big Cat Conversations.
He talks about his role in the mid 1990s, when he was MP for North Cornwall and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food commissioned an investigation of the possibility that large exotic cats were killing livestock on Bodmin Moor.
In those days Lord Bonkers was dropping heavy hints that Paul was himself the Beast of Bodmin, changing shape at night to lope across the empty moor. At my legal advisers' urging, let me say I am sure this was not the case.
Meanwhile in Gloucestershire...
Well I know one’s been sited in Rendcomb! Almost 90 per cent of residents believe big cats are living and breeding in #Gloucestershire 🐆 https://t.co/Bn1hANGHWb— Cllr Paul Hodgkinson 🔶 (@paulcotswolds) August 17, 2020
