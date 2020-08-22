Six of the Best 952

"For an innovative, democratic, liberal party caring about human rights and income security for all, and for thereby securing the future of our movement, Layla is the leader we need right now." James Baillie on why he has voted for Layla Moran to be the next Liberal Democrat leader.
John Cassidy offers a brief history of MAGA money grubbing from Paul Manafort to Steve Bannon.
Julie Harding looks at the real-life experience of animals that led George Orwell to write Animal Farm.
"As they stood in the winter chill, preparing to begin their bloody work, the troops cannot have known that what they were about to do would forever be remembered as one of the most horrific acts of political violence in British history." Allan Kennedy explains what led to the Glencoe Massacre.
"Odd Man Out is a transcendent example of the heist gone wrong film: a manhunt across eight hours of a bitingly cold November night with a poetic, haunting snowscape finale that some say surpasses Reed and Krasker’s later Viennese whirl, The Third Man." Tim Pelan watches a neglected Carol Reed film.
The Red House pays tribute to the guitarist Julian Bream and his work with Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears.
