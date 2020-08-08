Saturday, August 08, 2020

The topless towers of Reculver

Back to Kent and Reculver, the ruined church built within the footprint of a Roman fort. It is ruined because, even though it dated from Saxon times, the parish voted in 1808 to pull it down to build a new church inland.

The towers were kept up as a landmark to shipping and in this aerial photograph from 1920 they are still capped in a rather persnickety style.

Those caps had gone by 1931 and you can see a photo of the towers I took in 2015 below.

