Daisy Cooper on the problem of people breaking into prison

Things are even worse than you thought.
Today's Mirror reports:
Cash-strapped jails are facing a new crisis – people breaking in.
In one case, a 13-year-old boy strolled into an open prison to deliver drugs.
Unions say security is so lax at other low-category sites that criminals drop off takeaway food to pals still inside.
The Prison Officers Association said Tory cuts had left some Category D jails with just three guards over night.
The incidents came to light after one prisoner was battered by intruders at HMP Spring Hill, in Aylesbury, Bucks.
The report quotes Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans and the party's justice spokesperson:
"Conservative cuts have caused havoc. Because of overcrowding and under-staffing, the prison system is unable to cope. We need an urgent intervention to end this shambles."
She also calls for community-based sentences "that actually work".
No comments:
Post a comment