Six of the Best 954

Jane Dodds says it's time for the Lib Dems to back a universal basic income.
"As more and more Englishmen landed on the Caribbean, cut down the trees, ploughed the land and began sugar production, the countryside back home in England also began to change. The slave traders and colonialists were making quick money in the Caribbean and heading home to translate this wealth into landed property." Nick Hayes explains how the English countryside was taken from the public using profits from slavery.
Nonie Coulthard makes the case for the reintroduction of beavers to Scotland.
"Women don’t attend cricket matches as an accessory to their male associates; they go because they want to watch cricket. Women watch cricket. Women understand and enjoy cricket." Abbie Rhodes discusses the sexist and anachronistic attitudes prevalent at every level of English cricket and what this means for female cricket fans.
Helen Lewis says Sherlock was the first drama series to recognise the implications of smartphones.
