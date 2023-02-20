A preserved stretch of the Glamorganshire Canal near Cardiff

I once blogged about a wonderful film from 1945 of the derelict Glamorganshire Canal, which used to run from Merthyr to the sea at Cardiff Docks.
Most of the route has been lost to road schemes and redevelopment, but stretches do survive.
Bob's Rail Relics found one of them in Forest Farm Country Park in the northern suburbs of Cardiff and posted this video.
He has another video about a gloriously unexpected survival right in the centre of the city, and I shall post that here another day.
