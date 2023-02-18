The Joy of Six 1111

Mark Hooper looks at recent developments on Dartmoor and asks if England’s right of way laws are fit for purpose: "The government and the rich landowners that prop them up would prefer it if we define this issue along typical, easily ridiculed lines: a 'Crusties vs The Rule of Law' dichotomy. But the truth is far more nuanced.
Owen Whooley analyses psychiatry’s cycle of ignorance and reinvention: "There is no overarching narrative of progress here. What you see is the cyclical replaying of the same problems over and over. We see this with treatments and with theories around mental distress."
"It was going to school that I slowly started to absorb the fact of who my father was, and then later on who my mother was. And of course it’s only in the last few years that it’s really accelerated. And the fact that the importance of my mother is now coming to the surface, because she was very important; she was very important to my father." An interview with Richard Blair, who was adopted as a baby by George Orwell and his wife Eileen O’Shaughnessy.
"His present-day vocal sound has been called many things, most of them unflattering. 'A consumptive death rattle' being just one of the kinder descriptions. His new way of singing alienated many older die-hard fans and, whether they admitted it or not, some young converts found it heavy going, too." Stuart Penney no longer listens to Bob Dylan.
Dottie Tales visits Thomas More's Hertfordshire estate.
