"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
"We're doomed!" With Private Frazer to the South Pole
This is fun. Chris Green looks at the Service careers of John Laurie and of Private Frazer, whom he played in Dad's Army.
Jimmy Perry and David Croft, it seems, gave all their characters a full backstory.
No comments:
Post a Comment