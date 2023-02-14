Tuesday, February 14, 2023

"We're doomed!" With Private Frazer to the South Pole

This is fun. Chris Green looks at the Service careers of John Laurie and of Private Frazer, whom he played in Dad's Army.

Jimmy Perry and David Croft, it seems, gave all their characters a full backstory.

