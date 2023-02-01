Aleister Crowley's Tarot deck and the Liberal Party

Aleister Crowley - known to the press as 'the wickedest man in the world' - was an occultist, esoteric philosopher and much else besides.
This is a card ('The Fool') from his The Thoth Tarot. That was a Tarot deck painted for him and to his instructions by Lady Frieda Harris.
She was the wife of Sir Percy Harris, Liberal MP for Harborough from 1916 to 1918 and for Bethnal Green South West from 1922 to 1945.
And in 2008 it was revealed that Matthew Taylor, then the Liberal Democrat MP for Truro and St Austell, was the great grandson of Sir Percy and Lady Frieda. Adopted as a baby, he had traced his birth mother and discovered this connection.
Matthew was first elected as a Liberal for Truro in 1987 at the by-election that followed the death of David Penhaligon.
HIs mother, rather wonderfully, heard both Matthew and Sir Percy speak in the Commons.
