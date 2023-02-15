The Joy of Six 1110

Human Rights Watch talks to Clive Baldwin to mark the 50th anniversary of the final forced deportations of the inhabitants of the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean so the US could establish military facilities on the largest island, Diego Garcia.
Leela Jadhav says government policy is that children should only be remanded in custody as a last resort, yet they now make up 45 per cent of the youth custody population - almost double the proportion 10 years ago and the highest on record.
Nina Bea looks at the career of Carol White up to he appearance in Cathy Come Home: "The close-up camerawork makes a voyeur of the viewer, one complicit in the breaking of Cathy. White’s demeanour captured the fall of a positive young woman into the depths of emotional hell."
"That night, telegraph communications around the world began to fail; there were reports of sparks showering from telegraph machines, shocking operators and setting papers ablaze. All over the planet, colourful auroras illuminated the night-time skies, glowing so brightly that birds began to chirp and laborers started their daily chores, believing the sun had begun rising." Christopher Klein on the 1859 'Carrington Event - a massive solar storm.
James Rippon marks the 25th birthday of the Angel of the North.
