The Joy of Six 1106

A review of its own economics coverage commissioned by the BBC, reports Bron Maher, has found that too many of its journalists lack a basic understanding of the subject.
Jeff Roquen reviews a book on the rise of fake news in the US. I has a long history, but "since the arrival of the internet age, the exponential increase of phony news outlets, conspiracy-promoting feeds, blogs containing disinformation and the frequent replacement of facts with agenda-based narratives have engulfed our world to the detriment of our societies."
"By allowing New Mexico’s children to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and equivalent sentences, we are literally condemning them to die in prison. We ignore the potential for growth and change that every young person possesses. We say to our children: 'It does not matter the ways in which you commit yourself to rehabilitation, healing and accounting for the harm that you caused. Nothing you do matters. You will never be welcomed back. There is no mercy and no hope for you.'" Helen Prejean on the campaign to abolish life sentences without parole for children in the state.
Paddy Docherty watches Ice Cold in Alex, which he says is "widely regarded as one of the best war movies of the 1950s."
After researching the ghost stories surrounding a girl called Polly Mayas, who was gruesomely murdered in 1883, Amy Boucher found herself wanting ensure that the child's life and death are remembered.
