Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Moosetrap

It could be worse though. Jerry Sadowitz was once knocked unconscious by a member of a Montreal audience after starting his act with "Hello Moosefuckers!"
Thursday
The morning post includes a gratifyingly large cheque drawn on a Toronto bank. I have long been a patron of the arts, and from time to time have dabbled on the creative side of things too. You will know of my part in the Rutbeat movement of the Sixties and perhaps of the success of my film studios and its ‘Oakham Comedies’ in the immediate post-war years.
What you may not know is that I also wrote what has turned out to be the most successful play ever produced on the Canadian stage: The Moosetrap.
In the construction of this whodunit I made the great Agatha Christie my study, and played about with the conventions of the genre (as we theatrical folk say) just as she did. In particular, I presented the audience with a cast that Did Not Include A Butler, thus leaving them in the dark as to who had committed the murder until the end of the play.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
