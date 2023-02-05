Lib Dems name candidate for North of England target

Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have chosen Tom Gordon as their candidate to fight the seat at the next general election.
As I blogged recently, the selection began last summer but was restarted after Harrogate and Knaresborough was named as a Lib Dem target seat.
It's good to see the party targeting seats outside the South of England. As the latest Lib Dem Podcast says, we can't just be a party of the South of England.
Phil Willis, who was Lib Dem MP for the seat between 1997 and 2010, told The Stray Ferret:
"Tom would make a fantastic Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough. I have seen first hand how passionate he is about delivering change for local people across the region and know he will be a strong voice standing up for the constituency.
"Across the country, people are turning to the Liberal Democrats to oust out of touch Conservative MPs. People are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservative party and I’ve heard this loud and clear from people across Harrogate and Knaresborough."
