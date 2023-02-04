The Joy of Six 1107

The Gentle Author says those opposing the towering folly of the plans to redevelop Liverpool Street station must brace themselves for a mighty and possibly protracted fight.
"We need farming, of course, because we need food. But we also need some land that is not farmed and is set aside for wildlife. This is uncontroversial in much of the world." Alasdair Cameron makes the case for returning some farmland to nature.
Should we think for ourselves? Jonathan Matheson explores the tension between intellectual autonomy and love of truth.
Steve Toase on clown panics and the age of the internet: "Whether it’s the mocking face of Pennywise, or the seemingly mundane black and white photo of John Wayne Gacy whose menace comes from knowing the facts surrounding Pogo the Clown’s crimes, pale leering faces continue to terrify vast swathes of the population."
Mark Hooper goes in search of the original Winchelsea, a substantial town in Sussex swept away in the Great Storm of 1287.
