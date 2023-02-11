Lord Bonkers' Diary: Keep the flag of freedom burning

download it free of charge from the magazine's website.
Radical Bulletin considers Ed Davey's deafening silence on Europe and the moves to deselect the Liberal Democrat candidate in Sutton.
And there are articles on, among other subjects, the centralising measures introduced by the party, on Liberal Democrats and race, and on the lack of action and reform on Britain's crisis-hit maternity services.
Oh and there's Lord Bonkers' Diary too.
Saturday
I hope you had as good a Christmas as I did – it always snows at the Hall on Christmas Eve, which helps put one in the right mood. But life cannot be all ‘Deck the Halls’ and Ecclefechan tarts: there is work for us to do. Our party may have its back to the wall, but if we keep our shoulders to the wheel and our noses to the grindstone, we shall prove the dismal Jimmies wrong and keep the flag of freedom burning.
(I have been making this speech ever since Lloyd George did the dirty on us in 1918 and it always Goes Down Well.)
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
