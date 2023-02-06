Monday, February 06, 2023

Christian Wolmar - an informed HS2 sceptic

 

A lot of opposition to construction of HS2 has been ill-informed - my favourite example was an article in the Spectator calling for the reopening of the old Great Central Railway. 

That would be a wonderful idea if its route through both Leicester and Nottingham hadn't been lost to redevelopment.

So it's good to listen a an HS2 sceptic who knows what he is talking about.

Last week Christian Wolmar appeared on The Bunker podcast to guide us through the project's confused rationale, route and future.

Have a listen to him. He also has a new podcast of his own: Calling All Stations.

1 comment:

crewegwyn said...

Setting aside the issues at Nottingham and Leicester rebuilding (rather than reopening) the Great Central doesn't answer most of the issues HS2 is meant to address.

06 February, 2023 19:34

