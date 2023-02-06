Christian Wolmar - an informed HS2 sceptic

A lot of opposition to construction of HS2 has been ill-informed - my favourite example was an article in the Spectator calling for the reopening of the old Great Central Railway.
That would be a wonderful idea if its route through both Leicester and Nottingham hadn't been lost to redevelopment.
So it's good to listen a an HS2 sceptic who knows what he is talking about.
Last week Christian Wolmar appeared on The Bunker podcast to guide us through the project's confused rationale, route and future.
Have a listen to him. He also has a new podcast of his own: Calling All Stations.
Setting aside the issues at Nottingham and Leicester rebuilding (rather than reopening) the Great Central doesn't answer most of the issues HS2 is meant to address.
