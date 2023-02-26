Motors: Forget About You

We're used to thinking of pub rock as the John the Baptist of punk, and the Motors did have edgier singles than this.
But it's not hard to imagine Forget About You being a hit for someone like the Dooleys in this era and played on Radio 2. Which means, I suppose, that it's a good song.
At least the boys are making clear their for Top of The Pops by making fun of the miming the show requires of them.
The piano player (who has remembered his PE kit) decides he'd rather share lead vocals and the guitarist has to fill in for him at short notice.
That piano player is Bram Tchaikovsky. He had such a cool name that his next band was named after him.
