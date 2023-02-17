Ladybird Books remembered in Loughborough

The small format for which the firm became famous was developed there during the second world war because of the difficulty in obtaining paper.
In 1973 they moved to larger premises elsewhere in the town and the Angel Yard area was redeveloped.
Today the firm is remembered there by a plaque and by a sculpture of a child reading a book in the nearby Carillon Shopping Centre.
The sculpture was designed and created by Loughborough University Fine Art student Paula Riley and put in place to celebrate the centenary of Ladybird Books in 2015.
Riley, who goes by her artist name Priley Riley, said:
“I’m absolutely delighted that I was chosen to design and create the sculpture, I have wanted to be an artist ever since I was a child so this is an absolute dream come true.”
