Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Rest is Under the Table

No wonder he got into Bakelite and wireless telegraphy early on.
Monday
Have you come across podcasts? They are like the wireless, except that the people talking will wait for you if you want to use the thunder box or recharge your tumbler of Auld Johnston, that most prized of Highland malts.
Among the most popular, I am told, are ‘The Rest is Politics’ and ‘The Rest is History’. Inspired by their success, I have started a snooker podcast under the title ‘The Rest is Under the Table’.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
