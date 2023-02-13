Monday, February 13, 2023

Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Rest is Under the Table

I never cease to be impressed by the old boy's willingness to move with the times. Two months ago it was Monster: now he's into podcasts.

No wonder he got into Bakelite and wireless telegraphy early on.

Monday

Have you come across podcasts? They are like the wireless, except that the people talking will wait for you if you want to use the thunder box or recharge your tumbler of Auld Johnston, that most prized of Highland malts. 

Among the most popular, I am told, are ‘The Rest is Politics’ and ‘The Rest is History’. Inspired by their success, I have started a snooker podcast under the title ‘The Rest is Under the Table’.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

