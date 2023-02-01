Wednesday, February 01, 2023

Royal Navy orders investigation into nuclear submarine ‘repaired with glue’



The Guardian wins our Headline of the Day Award for this tale from the senior service.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

David Evans said...

Anyone up for a bet we were charged £47,000 for the glue?

01 February, 2023 15:28

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)