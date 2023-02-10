Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017)

These days I well up ridiculously easily, so the thought of a film that might end in a place where "a little boy and his Bear will always be playing" rang alarm bells.
But I braved Goodbye Christopher Robin and enjoyed it. The boy was well able to look after himself in his page-boy haircut years, but he was heartbreakingly young when he signed up to serve in the second world war.
The film did enough to show the average moviegoer that A.A. Milne was not a children's writer who had taken it into his head to write a serious book about mankind and war. In fact, before he signed up to fight in the first world war he had a growing reputation as a humourist, playwright and detective writer.
It was the books about his son and his son's toys that were the aberration, even though they came to dominate his reputation and obscure his work for adults,
My big criticism is that I found the portrait of Milne's wife Daphne too much. She never had a kind word or glance for her husband or little boy. The younger Milne's relationship with his mother was strained - he hardly visited her after his father died - but the film's treatment of her felt unfair.
Still, I enjoyed Goodbye Christopher Robin and can recommend it.
