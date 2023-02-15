Boy from Thai cave rescue dies after being found unconscious at Market Harborough college

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, has died in hospital after being found unconscious at Brooke House College, Market Harborough.
Aged 17, he was studying at the college after winning a scholarship to its football academy last year.
BBC News says he died yesterday after being found unconscious 'in his dorm' on Sunday, but the college owns student accommodation spread across the town.
The BBC report also says:
It is not known how the teenager died, but Leicestershire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Reports in Thailand said he suffered a head injury.
This tragic story has only just made the local media and was being reported in Asia before the British press picked it up.
Later. Harborough FM says Duangpetch Promthep was found in his accommodation at the former Grove Motel in Welland Park Road.
