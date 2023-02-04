Bring back Compline and then scrap Thought for the Day

I once wrote a post suggesting BBC Radio 4 got rid of the Today programme's dire Thought for the Day and devote the time saved to broadcasting the numinous service of Compline on Sunday evenings.
The version of the service broadcast was by the BBC Singers, but I've not heard it for years and it doesn't appear to have made it to the internet.
But I have found the same words and music recorded in 1973 by the Lay Clerks of Guildford Cathedral. Their recording was made in the Catholic cathedral at Arundel:
That's the stuff to give the troops!
Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour
