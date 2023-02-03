John Rogers walks Lewisham's magic River Quaggy

From John Rogers's blurb on YouTube:
The River Quaggy rises at Locksbottom in the London Borough of Bromley and is known as the Kyd Brook in its lower reaches. It flows through Chislehurst, where it becomes the Quaggy and eventually makes its confluence with the River Ravensbourne at Lewisham.
This South London walk starts Lewisham DLR station and follows the Quaggy through Lewisham Town Centre to Manor Park, formerly a pig farm, then to Manor Gardens Park with its fantastic library situated in the 18th Century Manor House.
We then return to a stretch of Lee Road to Lee Green and follow the river into Blackheath where this section of the walk ends.
