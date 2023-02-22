William Butterfield's All Saints, Margaret Street

In London yesterday, I visited the extraordinary All Saints, Margaret Street - a mid-Victorian church in Fitzrovia. Look for it behind John Lewis's Oxford Street store.
I have always found it a difficult building to photograph satisfactorily, so here is a video about it and its history instead.
It's worth emphasising that Butterfield didn't just find room for a courtyard and church on this restricted urban site: he also fitted in a vicarage and a choir school (which lasted until 1968 and once counted Laurence Olivier amongst its pupils).
